Gazebo Gazette

The spirit of giving has filled the halls and hearts of all at Pass Christian Elementary School this week!

Each day this week, students in grades PreK-5th have been showing their love and generosity by donating gifts to our local nursing home.

Due to COVID-19, the families of nursing home patients are unable to have in-house visits. Fortunately, they can spend time with their loved ones outside.

As this time of year can be chilly, PCES students teamed up with their “school houses” to collect warm hats, scarves, warm blankets, gloves and large print word search puzzles.

Each morning as the students arrive, they take a moment to place their gift in their “house” box to be collected each day!

The students are so excited for the local nursing home residents to receive their gifts with the warmest wishes from PCES.

