Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College and Mississippi State University signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for the Agricultural Science major on December 2 at the college’s George County Center in Lucedale. The MOU will allow Agricultural Science majors to complete an Associate of Arts degree through MGCCC and Bachelor of Science degree through MSU under a dual-enrollment program.

“MGCCC has partnered with Mississippi State University for many years to offer our students the best opportunities for academic success,” said MGCCC President Dr. Mary S. Graham. “Today we signed another agreement with MSU for students interested in majoring in Agricultural Science, providing our students a clear course plan and ease of credit transfer. We are very excited about the opportunities this creates for not only MGCCC students but our communities as agriculture is a significant part of our economy in South Mississippi, the state and region.”

The four-year pathway begins with two years of classes at MGCCC and continues with two years at MSU. After completing 30 credit hours at MGCCC, students can be dually admitted at both institutions. An MSU advisor will make routine visits to MGCCC to guide students in their academic progress toward the Bachelor of Agricultural Science degree.

MGCCC will facilitate a trip to MSU every semester for students in the pathway program to see the MSU campus and learn more about the educational opportunities offered in the field.

Once enrolled at MSU, students can choose from several focus areas for their studies through the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences. These include agribusiness; agricultural education, leadership and communications; agricultural pest management; animal production; floral management; floriculture and ornamental horticulture; food sciences; integrated crop management; precision agriculture; and soil and environmental sciences.

“We are proud to once again partner with MGCCC to offer new degree pathways for students,” Dr. Mark Keenum, MSU president, said. “This pathway prepares students for a wide range of careers in agriculture, the leading economic sector in our state. It will also benefit our state as a whole as we work together to shape the next generation of the agricultural workforce and its leaders.”

MSU and MGCCC have partnered on several academic programs, including Engineering on the Coast, which allows students to earn a bachelor’s degree in industrial, electrical or mechanical engineering on MGCCC’s Jackson County Campus.

In February, the two institutions signed pathways agreements for Bachelor of Applied Science and Culinology programs.

