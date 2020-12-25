Gazebo Gazette

The Gazebo Gazette wishes everyone a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year. Despite the tough times of 2020, the west Harrison County newspaper welcomes the new year and sixteenth edition for all.

Thank you all of our readers and subscribers; both print and digital, our amazing advertisers, the awesome municipalities and phenomenal school districts for each Friday’s publication. It truly takes a devoted community to build a paper and your support is the reason the newspaper has become an award-winning community service publication.

Finally, The Gazebo Gazette says thank you to all that have been helpful for comments, letters, emails, photographs or vocal discussion. Please feel free to continue reaching out and help keep this small business moving forward with an email at editor@thegazebogazette.com, a telephone call or text at (228)224-6781.

