Monday afternoon, the Long Beach School District reported the closing of the high school due to 14 students testing positive for COVID-19 (coronavirus); the current global pandemic. Additionally, more than 135 students have been identified within close contact of these individuals.

Following the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) and the Center for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines, the Long Beach High School (LBHS) closed down in-person classrooms. LBHS will be moved to full virtual classes effective immediately through December 18, 2020.

According to the school district, teachers have made contact with all students to distribute assignments and materials for the remainder of the semester.

Finally, state testing for the high school will resume after Christmas Break; as it has been allowed by the Mississippi Department of Education (MDE).

