by Hunter Dawkins

Since moving to 6A classification a few years ago, athletics have not been easy for West Harrison High School. As a young boys basketball team, the Hurricanes (5-2) won their second consecutive game 54-48 despite trailing by three against the D’Iberville Warriors (8-2) at the half.

Playing in front of a minimal crowd capacity, the Hurricanes shooting was suspect in the first half even though the game was at their home gymnasium. West Harrison Guard Zarrius Gill and Center Kameryn Goff had 5 points each at the break while only three other players had a field goal.

D’Iberville led 21-18 at the half with only three players scoring anything offensively, but took advantage of the West Harrison turnovers and poor shooting.

Gill led the Hurricanes out of the gates with eight points in the third period; including back-to-back three point baskets. Although slim, West Harrison took a four point lead going into the final period at 37-33.

The Khan Brothers (Josiah & Johnivan) broke the seal off for the Hurricanes, finishing with a combined 10 points during the period and connecting 7/8 free throws during the second half. D’Iberville did not go away, but West Harrison controlled the ball despite defensive changes from the Warriors.

“It was a great team win, we defended tonight and played another solid defensive effort,” said West Harrison Head Boys Basketball Coach Tommy Seawright. “Anytime we hold the other team to under 50 points and earn a victory, that’s a solid win. We had way too many turnovers, but we made plays we needed to make to win the game.”

West Harrison Guard Gill led all players with 15 points while the Hurricanes Center Goff had 13 and the younger Johnivan Khan scored 11 points.

Due to area COVID-19 concerns, West Harrison’s game schedule will not play until next Tuesday against Picayune High School.

