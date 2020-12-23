Gazebo Gazette

Upon considering the current limitations on having visitors at the Dixie White House nursing home, students at Pass Christian Middle School decided to spread socially distant holiday blessings to the residents there.

Throughout the week, a competition was held among the five “houses” of students and faculty members at PCMS to see which house could donate the most items to the nursing home.

Things such as chapstick, activity books, markers, and pencils were donated – over 400 items were collected by Friday!

The Journey Gifted Education class also decorated paper bags filled with homemade gifts for each resident. All items were delivered to the Dixie White House on Friday, December 11th, by PCMS teachers Sarah Badeaux and Charlene Stephens immediately following school dismissal.

Charlene Stephens’ sixth grade world history class also “adopted” two veterans residing at the Dixie White House.

Students wrote the veterans cards for Veterans Day and gave them clothing and bedding items with their favorite football team logos.

When asked why she donated, one PCMS student, Skylir, said she and her grandmother helped residents at a senior care home in another state and now wanted to help people in their own hometown.

Even in the midst of unprecedented and difficult times, the Pirates at PCMS are remembering the importance of showing kindness to others and giving back to our community in times of need.

