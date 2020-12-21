Gazebo Gazette

In late October, Saucier Elementary had to close for seven days and move to distance learning after Zeta caused extensive damage to the campus. The winds tore off a large portion of the roof on one of the buildings, causing water damage to five classrooms, two computer labs, the library, cafeteria, car rider awning, and AC units.

There were also downed trees and fencing, and it took days for crews to restore phone lines and internet service. Saucier Elementary reopened on Friday, November 13th, and the teachers and staff welcomed back the students by decking the halls with Polar Express-themed decorations.

West Wortham recently held a “Smiles for Saucier School Supply Drive” to collect classroom supplies, along with kind notes and cards, to brighten the holiday season for the students and staff at Saucier.

