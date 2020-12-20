Gazebo Gazette
Defense for 40 minutes helped Southern Miss (USM) to a 60-47 victory over ULM on Saturday afternoon despite shooting under 35% for the game. The 47 points were also Southern Miss’ fewest allowed since Feb. 16, 2019 over UTEP.
The Golden Eagles (3-3) broke the game open with a 10-2 run through the 7:15 mark to lead 48-37, its largest of the day. USM’s team surge began on Guard Tae Hardy’s three point play.
“I thought Tae kind of carried us until we could get into a rhythm or flow,” Head Basketball Coach and former Pass Christian resident Jay Ladner told The Gazebo Gazette. “We have a lot of confidence in him after Tyler Stevenson was in foul trouble early and had to sit much of the first half. Tae is an intense competitor and a highly-motivated guy. He also comes from a strong junior-college program and understands the process of winning.”
The first half had similar storylines on both sides of the offensive spectrum, as Southern Miss had a 4:37 field-goal drought despite also reeling off a 10-0 run in the first five minutes. The Golden Eagles led 27-26 at the break.
USM Guard Ladavius Draine’s five three-pointers ties him for No. 2 with Casey Fisher (1984-88) in school history as he led the team with 17 points and 10 rebounds.
Southern Miss has held five of its six opponents to under 30 points at the break.