Gazebo Gazette

Defense for 40 minutes helped Southern Miss (USM) to a 60-47 victory over ULM on Saturday afternoon despite shooting under 35% for the game. The 47 points were also Southern Miss’ fewest allowed since Feb. 16, 2019 over UTEP.

The Golden Eagles (3-3) broke the game open with a 10-2 run through the 7:15 mark to lead 48-37, its largest of the day. USM’s team surge began on Guard Tae Hardy’s three point play.

“I thought Tae kind of carried us until we could get into a rhythm or flow,” Head Basketball Coach and former Pass Christian resident Jay Ladner told The Gazebo Gazette. “We have a lot of confidence in him after Tyler Stevenson was in foul trouble early and had to sit much of the first half. Tae is an intense competitor and a highly-motivated guy. He also comes from a strong junior-college program and understands the process of winning.”

The first half had similar storylines on both sides of the offensive spectrum, as Southern Miss had a 4:37 field-goal drought despite also reeling off a 10-0 run in the first five minutes. The Golden Eagles led 27-26 at the break.

USM Guard Ladavius Draine’s five three-pointers ties him for No. 2 with Casey Fisher (1984-88) in school history as he led the team with 17 points and 10 rebounds.

Southern Miss has held five of its six opponents to under 30 points at the break.

Like this: Like Loading...