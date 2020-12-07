by Hunter Dawkins

Looking back at the start of the year, 2020 seemed to be headed in the right direction. Little did we know, that a global pandemic (COVID-19) would attack the United States around St. Patrick’s Day and leave us to more catastrophic demise than this generation has even been through.

With nearly 275,000 deaths in America alone from COVID-19 (coronavirus), 31 named storms in the Atlantic hurricane season (causing over 400 fatalities and over $41 billion dollars), the 2020 Olympic games being canceled, numerous iconic deaths (Kobe Bryant & Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and a tumultuous presidential election, one must ask: will it get worse?

When looking back in America’s history, the similarities of the Civil War were shockingly comparable. Although there was nowhere near the technology, the use of quarantine for citizens and small businesses were identical, as well as the problems with racial injustice.

Contentious national elections followed the relative problems during this area along with the fight between rural and urban America.

The difference between these historical moments is our identity as Americans. Virtually everyone identifies now with being an American; even though there maybe different perceptions of sovereignty, we all hope for life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.

Let’s look towards a better future, following the protocol of the CDC and other authorities that are in the same boat as we are.

