St. Stanislaus (SSC) dominated the all-Region 8-4A team with seven players named after finishing 6-3 with a first round MHSAA Playoff loss to North Pike 13-5.

Pass Christian High School had 6 players listed on the first team squad, despite the tough season with a 2-6 record.

Among the SSC Rockachaws listed, Senior Linebacker Blake Bilich was the Defensive Player of the Year and named to the All-State Mississippi Association of Coaches team. Additionally, Running Back Chandler Chapman and Wide Receiver Connor Ladner were named to the First Offense team while Defensive Lineman Ryan McClellon, Linebacker Ryan Tyler, Defensive Back Trustin Northington, and Safety Grant Sides were named to the All-Defensive team for the Rockachaws.

For the Pass Christian Pirates, Quarterback Kam White, Running Back Terry Patton, and Offensive Lineman Drake Pond were named to the First Team on Offense and Linebacker Zay Chamberlain, Defensive Back Jaylin Acker, and Punter Davon Klein were named to the First Team Defense.

