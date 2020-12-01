Gazebo Gazette

Friday evening, December 4th at 5-8pm Friday thru Saturday, December 5th, the city of Pass Christian and Pass Main Street will conduct the 35th Annual Christmas in the Pass. O’Dwyer Realty, Sara Kate clothing boutique and Art Alley in the Pass are additional sponsors of the event.

It all begins at 5pm on Friday, December 4th where a holiday parade will start at 6pm followed by Santa’s arrival and tree lighting at the Pavilion on 2nd Street and Davis Avenue. There will be music, food, llamas, photo stations and more along Davis Avenue from 5-8pm with a fireworks show beginning at 7:30pm.

On Saturday, December 5th, activities begin at 9am in Memorial Park with the First Annual Christmas Market in the Park (continues until 2pm).

Davis Avenue businesses open at 10am with Holiday Open Houses at Robin’s Nest and Parker’s in the Pass. Registration for the Fifth Annual Pet Pawrade in the Memorial Park will begin at noon followed by the pet parade at 1pm.

After the “Pawrade”, join us for caroling by the Long Beach High School Madrigals along Davis Avenue from 2-4pm. From 5-10pm the merchants at Hayden Square will host a Holiday Open House.

Live music by Chapel Hart will be presented at The Whiskey Bar.

Local businesses will be open for holiday shopping and dining on both days. We ask everyone to be “Covid Aware”-masks are required and please physically distance yourself from crowds.

For more information, please call Main Street at 228-216-9046 or visit https://www.facebook.com/christmasinthepass on Facebook!

