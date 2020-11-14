Gazebo Gazette

The Harrison County Board of Supervisors approved a resolution requesting Gulf Coast Mental Health Center Region XIII be allowed to join the Pine Belt Mental Healthcare Resources catchment area. Gulf Coast Mental Health Center will formally join Region XII on February 1.

Harrison County oversees the Gulf Coast Mental Health Center along with representatives from Hancock and Stone counties.

Gulf Coast Mental Health will work with Pine Belt Mental Healthcare Resources to ensure there is no interruption in services for individuals currently receiving care in the three counties.

Harrison County has appropriated $2.1 million in the Fiscal Year 2021 budget for the mental health facility.

Additionally, the Harrison County Sand Beach Department has reopened the beach east of Gulfport Harbor to Oak Street in Biloxi and from the Island View Casino to Jeff Davis Avenue in Long Beach.

Fire permits are also being issued as the Harrison County burn ban has expired.

