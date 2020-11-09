Gazebo Gazette

After calling numerous curfews to keep of the roads and property from the destruction of Hurricane Zeta, the Harrison County Board of Supervisors approved an estimated cleanup costs is approximately $11 million Monday morning at their monthly meeting in Gulfport.

The cleanup should begin later this week.

Debris is supposed to be stacked according to FEMA guidelines, which is available at co.harrison.ms.us while the debris removal and damage assessment applies only to the unincorporated areas of Harrison County. Each city in the county will have its own debris removal process and assessment.

The 26 miles of Harrison County Sand Beach has temporarily been closed as the Harrison County Sand Beach Department continues cleaning up debris from Hurricane Zeta, as well as assessing the damage.

There is currently very-limited public access to the beach, as many stairs and walkways were destroyed or damaged.

The beaches will be opened in sections as they are cleaned and deemed safe by the Harrison County Board of Supervisors, Harrison County Sand Beach Department, and the Harrison County Emergency Management Agency.

In the meantime, Pelican Waste continues to collect some debris, but does not have the capacity to collect large piles, or large combined amounts.

When ramped up fully, the county expects approximately 20 debris collection crews to be running throughout Harrison County, and they will be working seven days a week, unless hazardous weather prevents work.

Additionally, the board; under the advisement of Harrison County Fire Chief Pat Sullivan and Harrison County EMA Director Rupert Lacy, removed the temporary burn ban for Harrison County.

Several boil water notices have been listed, which include these subdivisions in Harrison County:

· Saucier Utilities

· Ridgecrest Estates

· Dogwood Hills Subdivision

· Pine Haven Mobile Home Village

· Charlotte Dev Co Knollwood S/D

· Pass Christian Isles

· The Woods

· The Oaks Utilities

· Palmer Creek Utility Association

· Deerwood Utilities

· Dolans Mobile Home Park

· Tuxachanie Estates #2

· Lake Wood Environmental

· Bayou Bernard Industrial

The Harrison County Board of Supervisors reminds residents to put debris by the street – in the first 10’ from the road – but to keep debris out of the roadway so traffic can pass safely. Do not place debris on or next to fire hydrants, power pole wires, or water/gas meters to prevent further damage to infrastructure.

Crews cannot collect debris from private property. Residents will need to bring all storm debris to the right-of-way.

Debris should be separated so that all clean vegetative material (trees, limbs, etc.) is separate from any building materials or damaged structures, including fencing. Two debris types may be collected by different crews on different days.

Hazardous materials will not be collected – they should be set aside and taken to the Household Hazardous Waste site by appointment once it is repaired from Zeta damage. Household waste will not be picked up during the debris removal process in unincorporated Harrison County.

Residents should to store the waste until the Rockco-McFarland Hazardous Waste Site reopens.

