by Calvin Ishee

As you drive around the city; mounds and mounds of damaged trees, roofing tiles, storage sheds, boats and other debris line the streets of Pass Christian and many residents have been wondering when the removal of debris from Hurricane Zeta will begin.

According to Pass Christian Mayor Chipper McDermott, work will begin as soon as the Board of Alderman approves a debris removal contract.

Two meetings are scheduled next week. First, the board is scheduled to review the contracts at next Tuesday’s board meeting. Then, the aldermen will approve these agreements on Thursday at a special-called meeting.

Mayor McDermott commented, “We wanted to do this the right way by soliciting bids and getting the best deal for the City.” The Mayor added than “it could cost the City between $600,000 to $1,000,000 to clean up the City and the contractor will make three passes around the City to pick up as much of the debris as they possibly can.”

Bids will be reviewed at next Tuesday’s regular Board of Alderman meeting in the Pass Christian Municipal Courtroom at 6pm.

