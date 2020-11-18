by Hunter Dawkins

Both Pass Christian Pirates Soccer Teams had defense on their mind, finishing by not scoring goals against either one of the St. Martin Yellow Jackets Tuesday evening at Francis McDonald Stadium. The Lady Pirates (2-1-1) were more aggressive; ending in a 0-0 tie against the 6A Lady Yellow Jackets, who have yet to lose a game so far at a 2-0-4 record and the boys (0-1-1) were shutout 1-0 by St. Martin.

“This game we hustled more than I have seen all year,” expressed Pass Christian Lady Pirates Head Girls Soccer Coach Devin Griffith. “We flipped a switch when we realized they were playing aggressively, it was definitely a 50/50 match that could have gone either way and we try to use what we do best in every game.”

The Pirates Boys Soccer Team was not as lucky, allowing a goal at 35:20 left in the first half from the Yellow Jackets. Pass Christian withstood defensively, relying on the skilled Goalkeeper Diego Gutierrez, who stopped numerous shots on goal and putting the defense in place to not give the Yellow Jackets another opportunity leaving the final score

“We definitely played defense most of the night, never really getting into a rhythm of possessing the ball,” said Pass Christian Boys Head Soccer Coach Jeremy Greenslade. “It could have easily been worse if Diego was not one of the best goalkeepers in the state of Mississippi.”

Each Pass Christian Soccer Team will play Thursday night at Picayune High School beginning with the girls at 5:30pm.

Like this: Like Loading...