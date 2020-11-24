by Hunter Dawkins

With destruction of the harbor and a limited supply of funding, the Long Beach Board of Aldermen (BOA) extended their State of Emergency for Hurricane Zeta at the city hall meeting last Tuesday.

“We’ve got a separation of debris cleanup and we’re moving forward with that as we’re working extremely hard at the harbor,” expressed Long Beach Mayor George Bass. “We worked hard to get the roads cleaned, in order get the power company in to get the restaurants, the harbor along with the water and sewer lines, which has been accomplished.”

Mayor Bass estimated that more action will be taken until hearing back from the consulting firm the board previously hired that is working with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) to receive an assessment on the damage to the harbor. Ward 1 Alderman Ron Robertson asked Bass if this included any grant writing towards receiving additional funding whereas the mayor responded he did not think that was included.

Long Beach Harbormaster Bill Angley revealed to the BOA of an inaccurate quote had been received for a trailer the board previously approved for electric pedestals from the harbor. After mentioning, Angley provided appropriate quotes to the board for a large trailer. Following deliberation, the BOA authorized a $6100 purchase of the trailer from A&A Trailer Sales from Saucier.

In other actions, a Long Beach resident presented his case on a drainage modification request on his city property. After the city reviewed and heard from City Attorney Steve Simpson about potential problems, the BOA unanimously denied the request. Longtime air conditioning small business owner; Richard Scott, was asked by Mayor Bass to give a summary of system in the library. Scott explained of how the age of the system is working against the functioning of the unit.

The BOA unanimously directed the city engineer to enlist a mechanical engineer to develop specs and bid out a new air conditioning system.

Finally, the BOA approved the State-Local Assistance Agreement and designation of applicant agent for public assistance from September 2020 storm; Hurricane Sally. The application stated the FEMA cost would be 75% of all eligible assistance help.

The next board of aldermen meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, December 1 at 5pm in Long Beach City Hall.

Like this: Like Loading...