by Joseph W. Gex II

The Saint Stanislaus Rock-a-chaws were bounced from the Class 4A state playoffs with a 13-5 loss to the North Pike Jaguars ‘between the walls’ Friday night.

The Rocks went up 5-0 on the Jaguars early following a safety on the Jaguars first possession of the game and a 22-yard field goal by Gene Hoffman.

North Pike scored a touchdown in the second quarter to go up 6-5 at halftime.

Early in the third quarter, the Jaguars added some insurance on a 61-yard touchdown pass to make the final score.

The Rocks tallied 211 yards of total offense and held the Jaguars to 197 yards on the night. Gage Peterson was 10-for-16 for 104 yards and had five carries for 12 yards.

Chandler Chapman had 10 carries for 64 yards while Kyle Stegall added 31 yards on 11 carries.

The Rocks end their season at 6-3 overall and played in the postseason 14 of the last 15 years.

Like this: Like Loading...