by Hunter Dawkins

Despite splitting the round-robin tournament at Pass Christian High School this past weekend, the West Harrison Hurricanes Boys Basketball team picked up their first home win Tuesday night against the Moss Point Tigers 51-44.

“We played lights out on our defensive play tonight,” expressed West Harrison High School Head Boys Basketball Coach Tommy Seawright. “We rebounded well, we were disciplined on offense, and I am extremely proud of our guys against a good Moss Point team.”

The Hurricanes (2-1) were ahead on the scoreboard throughout the game, but hardly ever had a double digit lead.

Beginning with a 5-2 run for the Hurricanes at 4:36 in the first period, West Harrison power forward Kamryn Goff put in a quick score after an offensive rebound followed by the first of numerous charges taken by shooting guard Donovan Cumbaa.

At the end of the first quarter, the score was 18-8 with a West Harrison lead.

The Moss Point infamous diamond press began to slow down the Hurricanes, who called a timeout with 2:11 left in the half and a 26-20 lead.

Although the Hurricanes did not score the rest of the half, the 2/3 zone defense put in by Seawright stalled any Moss Point surge and the halftime score was 26-23 in favor of West Harrison.

“When they’re playing that many guys, it’s hard to get into a rhythm” expressed Seawright. “The 2/3 slowed them down a little as they attempted to get inside to their post and size is the only area we need help as we don’t have a lot of it.”

Coming out of the gates, the ‘Canes gave up a few quick points before going on a 10-2 run in the third. Unfortunately, West Harrison guard Jaxson Screws was called for a technical foul and the Moss Point Tigers took advantage of converting five points in the last 45 seconds.

The score at the end of the third period was 35-31 West Harrison lead.

Moss Point returned the favor with 5:20 on the clock left in the game by committing a technical allowing the ‘Canes to build a five point lead it would not relinquish the rest of the game.

“We shot the ball well in the first quarter,” stated Seawright discussing the offensive game plan for the future. “The turnover bug did catch us, but I have plenty of weapons if a team wants to play zone defense against us this year.”

Goff finished with 15 points while D’Marion Shaffer and Zarius Gill both scored ten points for West Harrison High School. The next game is on the road against Stone County High School in Wiggins on Friday, November 13 at 7:30pm.

