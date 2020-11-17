by Hunter Dawkins

Multiple levels of energy were brought to the table on Monday night at the Harrison County Board of Trustees meeting with the school board continuation of distance learning in county schools for the second semester of the school year. This option will allow parents the ability to choose between traditional (at school) learning or distance (at home) learning because of the global pandemic COVID-19 (coronavirus).

After Harrison County School District Superintendent Roy Gill provided the summary of a survey conducted on opinions from the majority of administrators, teachers, and parents by asking this question, the Board of Trustees chose to keep the same policy as the first semester. Students are allowed to come back to traditional.

“We’re not scientists or medical doctors,” said School Board Member Dr. Barbara Thomas. “Therefore, we should keep things the same.”

Another examination presented was from the Harrison County Career Technical Center (CTC) Director Libby White, who delivered an emotional plea to the school board about the need for traditional learning in the vocational field. White expressed the urgency for students to come onsite because of the program’s ability to follow federal guidelines and the mastery of the field.

Subsequently, the Harrison County School Board of Trustees approved this plan, denied any field trips for the semester, and continued restriction of visitors during school hours.

Graduation was authorized for two days with the Mississippi Coast Coliseum and Convention Center and the school district had received the computer devices while preparing the student use agreement; similar to classroom policy.

Finally, authorization of federal programs to use Title IV funds for advanced placement/duel credit fees for students eligible through reduced meals and payment in the amount of $6720.00 to the MS Forestry Department for professional services rendered on 16th Section School Trust Lands were unanimously approved.

The newly elected School Board of Trustee Member Eric Simmons was present at the meeting while his predecessor Bill Bradley will vacate his position after December. Simmons received 4611 (63%) votes for District 5 in the November 3 general election.

