Repairs are underway at Bayou Portage Bridge (the draw bridge) on West Wittman Road/Henderson Avenue in Pass Christian (Harrison County District 3).

Portions of Portage Bridge were damaged during Hurricane Zeta along with scattered vessels in the waters. Traffic on the bridge will be one-lane only for Tuesday, Nov. 16, and Wednesday, Nov. 17.

Drivers are urged to use caution when driving in the area.

