by Hunter Dawkins

After the official results were tallied, Harrison County Interim Tax Collector Sharon Nash Barnett and Harrison County Supervisor Connie Rockco received enough votes in their campaign for the tax collector position to force a runoff. The runoff election is set for November 24.

Out of five candidates, Barnett finished the highest with 40% (27,667 votes) and Rockco had 27% (19,398 votes), which surpassed the other challengers to fill the vacancy.

The race was set to fill the seat left by David LaRosa, who resigned on March 31, 2020 in a letter to the Harrison County Board of Supervisors.

Previously, LaRosa served this position for 20 years. Barnett was appointed to fill the position at an interim level until the November general election after serving under LaRosa for 18 years.

Rockco is the President of the Harrison County Board of Supervisors and has served in this position for over 20 years.

All of the results per precinct will be listed once certification from the Mississippi Secretary of State’s office election deadline across the state occurs.

