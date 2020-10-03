by Hunter Dawkins

In an epic, unconventional, cross-town district rival football game that left the fans speechless until the end, the Tank Williams Football Field was one of the best football games in the state Friday night as the Pass Christian Pirates (3-2, 0-1) lost to the Bay High Tigers (4-1, 1-0) 45-43.

With the Pirates behind Bay 45-37 in the last two and a half minutes of the football game, Pass Christian dual-threat Quarterback Kameron White secured an extra possession on fourth down as Receiver Andre Gilberti connected to back to him on a flea flicker route. After three more plays, White found “freshman phenom” Terry Patton in the back of the end zone from 24 yards out to cut the lead by the Tigers 45-43.

The following two-point conversion was deflected by a host of Tigers with 25.2 seconds left and the Pirates failed to grab the onside kick for an extra possession, making the final score the same after the touchdown.

“This game gives us a leg up in district play and the kids love to compete in this rivalry,” said Bay High Head Football Coach Jeremy Turcotte. “Hats off to Coach Carmody and the staff over her from the Pass, they have done a great job and got us out of our element.”

In the 66th historical matchup between these teams, offensive possessions were keys to the game. Pass Christian came out; after a week off from the forfeiture victory by Perry Central, to start their series with an eleven play drive that ended with a five yard touchdown pass from White to the Pirates receiver Austin Scanlan. Placekicker Davon Klein converted an extra point with 6:28 left in the first quarter and an early 7-0 lead, but this changed quickly.

The workforce ground game for the Bay High came out of the gates, as Tigers running back Noah Cutter and Carmello Simpson combined for 300 yards and all six touchdowns between the group.

Following a twelve play drive from the Tigers, Bay High Quarterback Josh Peters found Simpson on a swing route from seven yards out with 47 seconds left in the quarter to tie the game for the first time with PAT conversion.

“It’s like a hammer and a switchblade, dealing with them both,” expressed Turcotte. “They complement each other so well, both can make you miss, and we have to credit the offensive line who helped put together a great game.”

Each series for the next two possession were finished with scoring by both teams, until the Tigers threw an interception to the Pirates Patton, who was playing defensive back. This lead to a two play drive where White found Patton on the corner route for a 30-yard touchdown pass. On Klein’s conversion, the new score was 24-14 with 1:53 left in the half, but the Tigers weren’t finished.

Cutter carried the Tigers on his shoulders and most of the Pirates on his back as he marched 60 yards down the field seven plays for a four yard power drive touchdown with 8 seconds left. As Bay High placekicker Trevor Bordelon converted his point after, the halftime score was 24-21.

As the Bay High Tigers scored 24 second half points from either Cutter or Simpson and the Pass Pirates had a crucial extra point blocked in the final quarter, the game came down to the last possession.

Pass Christian Pirates Quarterback Kameron White led the offense with over 250 yards total offense and all six touchdowns. White finished with over 130 yards rushing and two touchdowns while tossing over 100 yards with four scores.

Dual threat Patton had another quality performance as he had 5 rushing attempts for 80 yards, 5 reception for 68 yards and two touchdowns. Additionally, Patton completed a 59 yard pass from scrimmage.

Pass Christian is hosting non-conference South Jones at the Francis McDonald Stadium next week while Bay High travels to the Brother Philip Memorial Stadium across the highway to play the St. Stanislaus Rockachaws in the “Battle for the Crab Trap.” Both games begin at 7pm.

Like this: Like Loading...