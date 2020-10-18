Gazebo Gazette

Continuing its dedication to philanthropy work along the Gulf Coast, The Peoples Bank announced the equal donations of $5,634 to the two local charities of The R.O.C.K. Foundation and the Jenna Robinson Charities on Tuesday.

The funds raised were spearheaded by the bank’s charity committee made up of employees, which selects two local charities each year to donate to. The committee facilitates raffles, bake sales and other forms of employee participation to raise funds for the charity efforts.

“Since 1896, The Peoples Bank has put the needs of people first. We are proud of the work our charity committee puts into this each year and the participation from fellow employees,” said Chevis C. Swetman, chairman and chief executive officer of the bank. He added, “We encourage others to consider a donation to these great foundations or other organizations that are making an impact in the community and helping others.”

The R.O.C.K. Foundation in Gulfport was pioneered by a group of volunteers, who came together to help make a difference in the lives of children in foster care. It is their mission to make sure that all children who come into the local youth court shelter and into DHS custody have the resources they need. You can learn more about the foundation and make a donation online on their website at www.rockfoundationforkids.org.

The Jenna Robinson Charities was started in 2016 with the intent to make performing arts available to everyone, despite their medical or financial situations. As the years passed, a need for a larger organization arose. The Jenna Robinson Charities operates to raise awareness and funding for epilepsy and sudden unexpected death in epilepsy (SUDEP) research and helps families with needs concerning epilepsy. Visit their website to learn more about the organization at www.jennarobinsoncharities.org.

Like this: Like Loading...