by Hunter Dawkins

No schedule is certain for any school district in 2020, let along football games. Due to the threats of the storm system warnings of the potential effects from Tropical Storm Delta this weekend, the Harrison County School District moved two of their varsity football games to Thursday and their other three middle school games to Wednesday.

Two of the high school teams that are in the school district already; D’Iberville (4-0, 2-0) and West Harrison (2-3, 1-0), will play at 6pm in Gulfport at West Harrison Football Field. The West Harrison Hurricanes won last week’s game out of forfeiture by the Gulfport Admirals, who had a few student-athletes and coaches contact COVID-19.

The D’Iberville Warriors are ranked in the Associated Press Top 25 among 6A classification schools.

Additionally, the other varsity football game from the school district is Harrison Central (4-0, 2-0), who will host the St. Martin Yellow Jackets (3-3, 2-0) at 6pm Thursday in Lyman.

A severe weather threat has been released by the Harrison County Emergency Operations Center that provided a detailed forecast of the potential storm.

