by Brian Lamar, US Navy Public Affairs

The GoMex wobble is a recently new term coined within the confines of the Naval Construction Battalion Center Emergency Operation Center that describes the zigzagging effect 2020 storms have seemed to have in the Gulf of Mexico, which have played havoc with National Hurricane Center forecasters this year.

Fortunately for the people and property of the Naval Construction Battalion Center in Gulfport, the several storms have slipped their way to either side of the base. Unfortunately for Naval Air Station Pensacola, an unlucky wobble to the East of NCBC put them right in the path of harm’s way with Hurricane Sally.

Once the storm passed over, and reports began to circulate, the Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 11 leadership passed orders down to mobilize their troops and equipment for a convoy to provide immediate support to NAS Pensacola.

“It’s a great opportunity to not only help out close neighbors to our community, but also to be able to help out fellow military personnel, Said EOC Sam Sutheimer, the senior enlisted member on NMCB 11 Air Detachment team.

Once the Seabees got on the ground and surveyed their situation, it became apparent that clean up of the base roads was paramount.

“We are focused on getting the roads clear so we can get to any part of the base we need to so we can return power to the tenants. So first we are focusing on debris. Chopping up trees and getting debris out of the way,” said Lt. Patrick Shine, officer in charge of NMCB 11 Air Det.

In order to complete the daunting task at hand, more than 70 Seabees brought more than 20 pieces of heavy equipment such as excavators and front-end loaders to get the job done.

“It is a lot of destruction, but we are happy to be here to help our brothers and sisters get operational again. I have a lot of young motivated Seabees to get as much as they can under control so these people can get back to some sense of normalct,” said Shine. Currently, the Seabees are expected to return next week.

