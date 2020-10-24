by Joseph W. Gex II

The Saint Stanislaus Rock-a-chaws came from behind tonsurge past the Vancleave Bulldogs 42-35 on the road Friday night.

The Bulldogs went into halftime nursing a 28-14 lead over SSC. The Rock defense made some halftime adjustments on both sides of the ball to key the turnaround and outscore the Bulldogs 28-7 in the second half.

Gage Peterson threw for 258 yards and two touchdowns on 17-for-31 passing.

Ja’kobe Cameron caught both touchdown passes (15, 11). Chandler Chapman had 16 carries for 104 yards and three touchdowns (38, 8, 5) while Kyle Stegall had 10 carries for 60 yards and a touchdown (2).

The Rocks will host the Pass Christian Pirates in their regular season finale that will feature both Senior Night and Homecoming festivities next Friday.

Full game details will be available in Friday’s edition.

