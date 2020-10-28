by Lyndy Berryhill

At the last home game of the season, the Pass Christian High School Pirates (2-6, 0-4) fell to the Moss Point High School Tigers 41 to 21.

Head Coach Chase Carmody said he was disappointed in the loss. “We fought in the first half…but we kind of wore down fast,” Carmody said.

Carmody confirmed the Pirates were down several players, but refused to confirm the exact number who were in quarantine.

The Pirates were promising as they overcame the 2020 Region 8-4A Champion Tiger defense and put the first seven points on the scoreboard with a touchdown pass and extra point three minutes into the first quarter.

Holding the Tigers the best they can, Moss Point drove the ball play-by-play to the first down and goal. Tiger Lyntavius Feazell managed to push into the end zone.

The teams were not tied for long.

On third down, the Pirates Receiver Austin Scanlan caught a pass and ran in for a touchdown, but was stopped short. With less than two minutes in the first quarter, Pirate Kam White finished the job from the two-yard line and the extra point was good.

Moss Point receiver Chanton Millender carried a reception for the Tigers’ second touchdown. Then, another Tiger touchdown was made by Jawaiin Sipp, but the extra point was no good.

The Tigers led for the first time of the night by four points with 20-14 on the scoreboard and less than nine minutes left in the first half.

Back in possession, Pass Christian freshman running back Chris Alexander got his second first down moving from the 38 to the 46-yard line. But the Tigers caught a loose pigskin and regained control of the ball.

Moss Point receiver Chanton Millender carried another touchdown for the tigers. The Tigers followed it with a two-point conversion.

After a chance to regroup, the Pirates worked hard to score again. The Pirates were a few yards from another first down, but a fourth-down pass bounced out of Pirates quarterback Kam White’s hands.

The Tigers took over on the 47-yard line.

Pass Christian’s defense held the Tigers on the far half of the field for four downs and took over on the 49-yard line.

In the final two minutes of the first half, Pass High’s White carried for another first down to the 27-yard line.

Freshman Pirates running back Terry Patton came close to carrying a touchdown into the end zone, but he was pushed out of bounds near the 10-yard line.

Pass Christian was stalled on the 10 yard line and were forced to overturn the ball with 13 seconds remaining in the first half. The Tigers held their 28-14 until the halftime buzzer sounded.

Back in possession after the halftime break, the Pirates gained some good yardage, but the Tiger defense was working overtime. The ball was overturned to the Tigers near the Pirates’ end zone.

The Tigers responded with a touchdown and a bad field goal.

With less than four minutes in the final quarter, Pass Christian running back Alexander scored a Pirates touchdown. The extra point was good from Davon Klein, closing Moss Point’s lead to just 13.

But in the next two minutes, Moss Point answered with the final touchdown of the game and an extra point, bringing the final score to 41-21.

Pass Christian finished with 374 yards total offense while quarterback White had 149 yards passing with 1 touchdown and 128 yards rushing with one score.

Pirates defensive back Aden Purchner led the team with 8 tackles and a sack. Pass Christian defender Micah McKay picked off one pass and 5 tackles.

The Pirates play their final game against cross-town rival St. Stanislaus High School Rock-a-Chaws Oct. 30 in Bay St. Louis.

“We got to come back next week and find a way to win,” Carmody said.

Like this: Like Loading...