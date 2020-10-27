Gazebo Gazette

The Mississippi Library Association recently held their 2020 annual convention virtually. The mission of the Mississippi Library Association is to provide professional leadership for the development, promotion, and improvement of library and information services.

The Mississippi Library Association Library Champion Award recognizes individuals, businesses and organizations that contribute tremendously to outstanding library service in our communities.

The 2020 Library Champion Award was presented to Pass Christian Books/Cat Island Coffee House owners Scott Naugle and Shaninun Pittman for their ongoing support for the Pass Christian Library and its programs.

Not only does the store donate books to the library in general and to support programs, they also provide financial support for the One Book One Pass program and are the sponsor of the 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program.

Since the Mississippi Library Association conference was virtual this year, the Past President for the association, Sarah Crisler Ruskey presented the award in person to Scott Naugle and Shaninun Pittman at the bookstore in the week after the conference.

Ruskey is the Director of the Harrison County Library System.

