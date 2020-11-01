Gazebo Gazette

The Pass Christian School District will remain closed Monday, November 2, 2020, and will reopen Tuesday, November 3, 2020, pending restoration of power.

Due to the damage and power lines inactive after Wednesday’s Hurricane Zeta, all Pass Christian facilities are awaiting the cleanup and reactivation of all units by.

After the activation, the normal schedule will be back in place. The school district sends its thanks to all of the hard workers and others that are working to bring the community back.

