Gazebo Gazette

At 10am on Tuesday, October 27, the city of Pass Christian issued a mandatory evacuation for the harbor following the Emergency Operation Center (EOC) report. Due to weather threats coming in from Hurricane Zeta, the harbormaster and the Pass Christian EOC will make this mandate by 8pm on Tuesday night.

The Pass Christian School District will be closed on Wednesday, October 28 for in-person learning due to the inclement weather.

Teacher will provide a school-day schedule and Zoom links in Canvas. All students are expected to join their classes at the scheduled times.

A decision regarding Thursday, October 29 will be made at the close of business tomorrow.

