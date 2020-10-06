by Hunter Dawkins

As the event has become one of the nation’s largest “block party,” the 24th Annual Cruisin’ the Coast participants began their parade route in downtown Long Beach. From the high school until the end of Jeff Davis Avenue right past the Harper McCaughan Town Green, registrants with numerous classic cars strolled through the large crowd.

Unlike the past few years, beads were not allowed to be thrown due to the global pandemic of COVID-19, even though Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves lifted the mask mandate last week. A number of elected officials; such as Mississippi State Representative Richard Bennett, the Long Beach Mayor George Bass, and State Senator Philip Moran drove through the patrons showing their vintage automobiles.

After the parade was completed, the Tip-Tops from Mobile performed in the Long Beach Harbor on a stage setup between the Parrish Lounge and the Long Beach Yacht Club.

Although there is a Country Cruisin’ Breakfast scheduled for Thursday-Sunday morning at the Long Beach Yacht Club, this may be cut short due to upcoming storm systems streaming through the Gulf of Mexico.

The Harrison County Emergency Operations Center released a report stating that Tropical Storm Delta is projected to make landfall as a Hurricane Category 2 between the Texas/Louisiana border and the Florida Panhandle Friday morning.

The Gazebo Gazette will provide up to date news on the activity happening with the weather systems.

