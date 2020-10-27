Gazebo Gazette

A mandatory evacuation was called for the harbor of the city of Long Beach called at 7am, Tuesday October 27, 2020 due to the threat of Hurricane Zeta. All vessels, lines, hose and dock boxes must be removed no later than 6pm, Tuesday October 27, 2020.

Additionally, all campuses for the Long Beach School District will be closed Wednesday and Thursday. All kindergarten through eighth grade students will receive assignments for the missed days while the secondary students (9-12) should check their google accounts for class assignments.

The Gazebo Gazette will provide more updates, as they become available.

Like this: Like Loading...