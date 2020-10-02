by Hunter Dawkins

With the deadline for the vacancy for the Ward 3 Alderman position, long-time Long Beach School Board member and serving Memorial Hospital for 28 years, Angie Johnson was the only candidate that qualified in Long Beach.

Over a month ago when Ward 3 Alderman Kelly Hartfield Griffin resigned from the position due to family moving procedures, the city posted the required vacancy.

Johnson filled out the paperwork, as the city scheduled the special election to be October 13 in the Hardy Hall Ballroom on the University of Southern Mississippi-Gulf Park campus.

Needless to say, this never occurred and Johnson will be ratified for the position as the next Ward 3 Alderman on October 6, 2020 at the next Long Beach Board of Aldermen meeting, according to the city clerk Stacey Dahl.

Dahl did state this will not disturb the municipal election guidelines, which will create openings for all city aldermen and the mayor.

This deadline will be on February 6, 2021.

Johnson has a unique background and is currently serving as President of Coast Cares Foundation, Inc., Board member of the Irish American Society of Long Beach, and Board member of the Carnival Association of Long Beach.

Additonally, Johnson is a cancer survivor and a cancer fighter every day.

