Gazebo Gazette

To assist residents following Hurricane Zeta, the Harrison County Utility Authority (HCUA) announced partner Pelican Waste and Debris will be picking up curbside bags of household waste that do not fit in HCUA provided carts from Monday, November 2 to Friday, November 13.

The goal of the service is to provide help with spoiled food caused by residents lacking electricity following Hurricane Zeta. The utility authority asks that residents please do not use previous contractors carts as they will not be picked up.

Pelican Waste will also continue picking up yard waste that is less than eight cubic yards in size or less per resident. Routes are intended to be on normal pick up days, but HCUA asks for residents to be patient during this period as there is more debris than normal following the storm.

To learn more about the Harrison County Utility Authority, please visit www.hcua-ms.us or follow HCUA on Facebook.

Like this: Like Loading...