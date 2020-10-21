by Hunter Dawkins

At Monday night’s county board of trustees meeting in Gulfport, Harrison County School District’s Public Relations Specialist Trang Pham-Bui announced the Governor’s MAPE award the school district won back on March 5 came in. The Governor’s Partnership Award was given by the Mississippi Association of Partners in Education (MAPE) for the demonstration of strong participation from students, teachers, parents, and the community to positively affect children’s education.

Three organizations and their representatives for each were recognized for their assistance in helping the school district earn this award; these were: Belk Department Store in Gulfport with Tammi Lee from the Human Resources, Harrah’s Gulf Coast with Cynthia Casey from the Human Resources as a business partner, and Hancock Whitney Bank with Jennifer King from the Institutional Banking Relationship Manager.

Additionally, Keesler Federal Credit Union (KFCU) was given a plaque by the school district for participating in a back-pack program for all of the kindergarten students in the county schools for the second consecutive year. The Chairman of the Board for KFCU; James Hollingsworth, and Anthony Abella, the Financial Education Specialist were the representatives that received the award.

In other actions, the Harrison County School Board authorized Title IV funds to pay for Collegiate Academy, Dual Credit and Advanced Placement Assessments through free and reduced meal status.

Following this action, the county board of trustees unanimously approved the dietetic internship affiliation, a memorandum of understanding for supervised practice experience with Child Nutrition Department, and participation in the Healthy Wage Weight Loss Challenge beginning in January 2021.

The next Harrison County Board of Trustees meeting is scheduled for November 2 at 5:30 in the Henry Arledge Administration Building.

