The Harrison County Board of Supervisors approved an order of curfew for Harrison County from 6 p.m. on Wednesday until 3 a.m. Thursday to help protect life and property.

Shelter staff will be gearing up after noon, and Shelters will be full activated by 2 PM.

Transportation is available from Coast Transit Authority, if needed.

Here is the current information for Harrison County:

Hurricane Warning in effect

Storm Surge Warning in effect

Flood Watch in effect

Flood Warning for Biloxi River, with forecasted crest 13 feet Thursday afternoon

