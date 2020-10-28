Gazebo Gazette
The Harrison County Board of Supervisors approved an order of curfew for Harrison County from 6 p.m. on Wednesday until 3 a.m. Thursday to help protect life and property.
Shelter staff will be gearing up after noon, and Shelters will be full activated by 2 PM.
Transportation is available from Coast Transit Authority, if needed.
Here is the current information for Harrison County:
Hurricane Warning in effect
Storm Surge Warning in effect
Flood Watch in effect
Flood Warning for Biloxi River, with forecasted crest 13 feet Thursday afternoon