Following Tuesday morning’s report from the Emergency Operations Center (EOC), the Harrison County Board of Supervisors made a local declaration of emergency for Harrison County ahead of Tropical Storm Zeta, which could be a hurricane at landfall.

The declaration will allow Harrison County access to state and federal assistance if needed. The county remains under an extended local state of emergency for COVID-19 whereas Governor Tate Reeves issued an executive order for a mask mandate in Harrison County Monday afternoon.

The following Harrison County storm shelters will open at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 28:

County Farm Road 361 Shelter

15038 County Farm Road in Gulfport

Saucier Lizana Road 361 Shelter

23771 Saucier Lizana Road in Saucier

Although a mandatory evacuation has not been issued, it is highly recommended that people who live in low-lying areas or areas that are prone to flooding seek shelter on higher grounds due to the possibility of a life-threatening storm surge.

Please remember that first responders may not be able to reach your home or neighborhood during the duration of the storm, which is expected to make landfall as a strong tropical storm or a category one hurricane.

Masks will be required at the shelters under the latest executive order from Gov. Tate Reeves.

Coast Transit Authority will provide transportation to and from the shelters. Please call 228-896-8080 to arrange transportation with CTA.

Here are some guidelines on what to bring and not bring to the Harrison County shelters.

Do Bring:

Prescriptions and any other emergency medications

Extra clothing, pillows, hygiene supplies and other comfort items

Your child’s stuffed animal

Blanket or other “lovey”

Your emergency kit

Hand sanitizer

Foods that meet your dietary requirements

Important personal documents

Supplies needed for children and infants, such as diapers, formula and toys

Special items for family members who are elderly or disabled

Chargers for any electronic devices you bring with you

Books, games and other ways to entertain your family and yourself

Don’t Bring:

Alcoholic beverages

Illegal drugs

Weapons

Finally, the Harrison County School District will dismiss two hours early on Wednesday for all schools.

On Thursday, all campuses will be closed and students will move to virtual learning. Students will also be provided with hard copy packets in case of a power outage.

HCSD plans to resume our regular school schedule on Friday.

