According to a police report released from the Escambia County, Florida Sheriff’s Office on Sunday, former Pass Christian resident Cornell Smith is wanted for sexual battery, kidnapping, aggravated child abuse, child abuse, battery and grand theft of a motor vehicle.

Smith has been arrested and convicted of one violent crime while being a potential suspect in a few additional. As a convicted felon on the run, officials warn Smith might return to relatives in West Harrison County, Mississippi.

The suspect may be driving a grey 2017 Nissan Sentra with Florida tag number GSIS18. If you have any information or know of his whereabouts call Crime Stoppers at 850-433-STOP or the Pass Christian Police Department at (228)452-3301.

