by Hunter Dawkins

At 6:30pm Tuesday night, the Harrison County Fire Rescue unit responded to a house fire on Vidalia Road in rural Pass Christian. Out of four residents, a trapped 64-year old local gentleman was saved from the vicious fire by the rescue crews, but paramedics could not resuscitate him and was pronounced dead at 7pm.

According to the Harrison County Fire Rescue, the structure was destroyed even with the help of all Harrison County Fire and several municipality units.

“We immediately had units start responding, the first unit that arrived on scene within four minutes of the reported fire,” said Harrison County Fire Rescue Chief Pat Sullivan. “It was heavily involved, there were three people outside and they said there was another still inside. After more units arrived and we started attacking the fire, we had crews that went into the fire and found the gentleman that was trapped.”

Following this, Sullivan mentioned the fire rescue units found the gentleman in a bedroom and the crews made a heroic effort to get him out by cracking the window while all firefighters got out of the room safely.

The gentleman was celebrating his 64th birthday, but after the fire units brought him to the paramedics that found him unresponsive was confirmed deceased. Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer expressed the gentleman passed away from his amount of smoke inhalation on scene and the name would not be released until family was notified.

Officials acknowledged the house was a residence of four older gentleman and there were no other injuries reported. Along with the Harrison County Fire Rescue, the Pass Christian, D’Iberville, Diamondhead Fire Departments, the CRTC, and the AMR provided help on scene.

The Mississippi State Fire Marshal, the Harrison County Fire Rescue, and the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department will all be conducted investigation on the incident.

