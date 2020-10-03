by Hunter Dawkins

At 11:38 Wednesday night, Pass Christian Police Department Officers responded to a single-vehicle traffic accident in the 1000 block of East Beach Boulevard.

The preliminary investigation determined a vehicle was traveling West on Beach Boulevard and left the roadway resulting in a crash and the driver; Courtney Eagan was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer told The Gazebo Gazette the vehicle flipped and the driver was not wearing the seat belt causing blunt force trauma.

Eagan was a resident of Bay St. Louis and her family lived in Pass Christian.

Anyone with information regarding the incident should contact the Pass Christian Police Department at (228)452-3301.

