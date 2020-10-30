Gazebo Gazette

All Harrison County Parks are temporarily closed for cleanup from debris generated by Hurricane Zeta. Additionally, the Harrison County Board of Supervisors approved an order of curfew for Harrison County from 6 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 30 until 5 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31, to help protect life and property.

Please make plans to stay off of the roads after 6 p.m. The Harrison County storm shelter at County Farm Road in Gulfport will remain open until further notice. Address is 15038 County Farm Road, Gulfport, Mississippi.

The Rockco-McFarland Hazardous Waste Site was severely damaged by the storm. It is closed until further notice.

The last day to absentee vote for Tuesday’s election is Saturday, Oct. 31. Absentee voting will be held from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. in the Circuit Clerk’s office in both the Gulfport and Biloxi courthouses.

Please use the west entrance of the Gulfport Courthouse.

According to the Secretary of State’s Office, Officials with the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) reached out to offer support and will be on standby to respond to any county needing assistance before, on, or after Election Day.

Under Mississippi’s Armed Services Absentee Voting Law, any voter serving as a trained or certified emergency response provider on Election Day qualifies as a Uniformed and Overseas Citizens Absentee Voting Act (UOCAVA) voter and may vote absentee. For more information regarding how to cast a UOCAVA ballot, please contact your county election officials or email UOCAVA@sos.ms.gov.

The Volunteer Resource Center for Hurricane Zeta has been set up in the Knight Nonprofit Center at 1975 Seaway Road in Gulfport to assist with unmet needs due to the storm. The phone number is 228-265-7910.

