Coast Young Professionals announced the 10 recipients of the Forever Young Awards for the 2020 year yesterday afternoon during their virtual Black Tie and Blue Jeans Gala. Honorees were chosen based on their qualities and characteristics, time spent and impact made on young professionals.

The annual “Forever Young Awards” program honors these accomplished and influential leaders that have contributed to mentoring young professionals in Coastal Mississippi. The creation of these awards fosters the continuance of mentorship within the organization by recognizing these outstanding individuals.

This year’s recipients include:

*Tania J. Johnson (Ingalls Shipbuilding), Brooke Robbins (Harrah’s Gulf Coast), Chad Barlow (Ingalls Shipbuilding), Keva Scott (Boys and Girls Club of the Gulf Coast), Dr. Cassandra Conner (William Carey University), Todd Trenchard (Bacot McCarty Foundation), Robin Killeen (WOW- Women of Wisdom), Emily Burke (Coastal Family Health Center), Pam Sanders (Bacchus Wine and Liquor and One Stop Goodyear), LaWanda Jones (American Cancer Society).

For additional information, contact Coast Young Professionals Director, Lindsay Adkisson Mitchell, at lindsay@mscoastchamber.com or 228-604-0014.

Coast Young Professionals (CYP) is an organization committed to developing young leaders on the Mississippi Gulf Coast. CYP offers numerous opportunities in professional development, leadership, networking, volunteerism, education and government.

