Coast Episcopal School and the Gail Keenan Art Center are proud to announce the 2020 Children in the Arts Contest, sponsored by Hancock Whitney. This unique program, held annually in conjunction with the school’s Toast to the Coast gala, highlights the talents of fourth, fifth and sixth grade students in public, private, homeschool and parochial schools along the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

This year, Toast to the Coast became “Toast To Go” and, accordingly, Children in the Arts will also be a “to go” program. In partnership with the Walter Anderson Museum of Art in Ocean Springs, Miss., Children in the Arts To Go will feature an online exhibition and live online workshop.

This year’s theme is Walter Anderson: Artist and Naturalist. Walter Anderson’s life and work were deeply connected to the wonders of the natural world. Educators will encourage their students to create art inspired by Walter Anderson and the natural environment of the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

Artwork should be submitted by Monday, October 26, via email to aharris@myces.org and will be available in an online exhibition. Visit http://thetoasttothecoast.com to see the exhibition and for submission details.

Participating students will be invited to a free live Zoom workshop with Tony DiFatta, Director of Education at the Walter Anderson Museum of Art. All supplies needed for the program will be provided to students at no cost and provided for pick-up before the workshop.

For more information, please contact Anna Harris, Curator of the Gail Keenan Art Center, at aharris@myces.org.

Coast Episcopal School is an independent school serving Toddler, Preschool, and Kindergarten through Eighth Grade students. Coast Episcopal School has fostered a life-long love of learning since 1950. For more information, please call 228-452-9442 or visit www.coastepiscopalschool.org.

