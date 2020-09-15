Gazebo Gazette

Hurricane Sally, which has now been cast as a category West has begun moving east of Biloxi appearing it will make landfall by Wednesday morning between Jackson County and the Mobile, Alabama region. The slow moving storm is expected now to turn east of Harrison County by Wednesday afternoon.

There is still potential damage, as Harrison County still remains under a hurricane watch, a flash flood, and storm surge warning that is life-threatening. Water Backup is into the bays of Biloxi to Bay St. Louis, Rivers, Lakes, and areas that flood will continue to have issues.

Numerous roads and subdivision in Harrison County; such as Timber Ridge and Discovery Bay in Pass Christian along with Bells Ferry/Magic River in Long Beach have low-lying areas; which will flood if haven’t begun already.

A Storm Surge Warning means there is a danger of life-threatening inundation, from rising water moving inland from the coastline, during the next 36 hours in the indicated locations. For a depiction of areas at risk, please see the National Weather Service Storm Surge Watch/Warning Graphic, available at hurricanes.gov. This is a life-threatening situation. Persons located within these areas should take all necessary actions to protect life and property from rising water and the potential for other dangerous conditions. Promptly follow evacuation and other instructions from local officials.

A Hurricane Warning means that hurricane conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area. Preparations to protect life and property should be rushed to completion. Key messages for Sally can be found in the Tropical Cyclone Discussion under AWIPS header MIATCDAT4 and WMO header WTNT44 KNHC, and on the web at www.hurricanes.gov/text/MIATCDAT4.shtml

The combination of a dangerous storm surge and the tide will cause normally dry areas near the coast to be flooded by rising waters moving inland from the shoreline. The water could reach the following heights above ground somewhere in the indicated areas if the peak surge occurs at the time of high tide.

The Gazebo Gazette will keep the west Harrison County Community and the Mississippi Gulf Coast updated.

