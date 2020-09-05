by Hunter Dawkins

Despite hosting the first game of the season and having a breakout performance from freshman running back Terry Patton, the Pass Christian Pirates lost to the Purvis Tornadoes 33-21.

Similarly, the Tornadoes were ahead at halftime; just like in their Mississippi High School Activities Association (MHSAA) first round AAAA playoff loss to Pass Christian 35-20 at their last visit to McDonald Stadium. Only this time, Purvis did not make the same mistakes and came out on top.

“Credit to the Purvis Tornadoes in the game,” said Pass Christian Head Football Coach Chase Carmody. “They did not make mistakes and kept their composure while we (Pass Pirates) have a lot to work on.

Patton scored three touchdowns, had 125 yards total offense in his varsity debut and the Pirates Junior Quarterback Kameron White took his reigns under center. While White directed the team efficiently and made a few good decisions with over 164 yards total offense, Carmody expressed the team needs improvements in a facets of the game.

“We need improvements across the board from offense, defense, special teams, and coaching,” stated Carmody. The coach pointed to a few moments in the games which hurt the team such as the score before half time, as the Tornadoes drove down and scored with 7.4 seconds to take a 20-7 lead into half and the Pirates Austin Scanlan’s punt being blocked.

After the Pirates began to swing the game in their direction, this block with 3:44 left in the game led the Tornadoes Senior Kade Sherill turning a stretch run into a 25 yard scamper for a touchdown. With the extra point conversion at 2:46 left, the score would become final later at 33-21.

“It was disappointing,” claimed Pirates first year head coach Carmody. “I am proud of our kids and how they fought until the end.”

Pass High accounted for 251 yards total offense as White was 9/22 passing for 86 yards along with 68 rushing yards on 18 carries. Patton completed 92 yards rushing on 12 carries for 3 touchdowns and had 2 receptions for 33 yards.

The Pass Christian Pirates play on the road against the West Harrison Hurricanes at their Gulfport Stadium off County Farm Road. West Harrison dropped a close contest 21-12 with cross-interstate rival Long Beach. The Pirates have not had luck playing the Hurricanes, losing two consecutive years.

