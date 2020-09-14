Gazebo Gazette

On Monday morning’s meeting at the County Courthouse in Biloxi, the Harrison County Board of Supervisors made a local proclamation of a designated state of emergency ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Sally.

The proclamation will allow Harrison County to receive federal and state assistance with the preparation, mitigation and recovery of Hurricane Sally. Harrison County remains under a hurricane warning, river flood warning, and a storm surge warning, which has the potential to be life-threatening.

Following this announcement, the Harrison County and Pass Christian School Districts made declarations about their intention for the school closures.

The Harrison County School District released a statement posted on its social media page stating, “Due to the threat of Hurricane Sally, schools in the Harrison County School District will be dismissing two-and-a-half hours early today. We will have a 60-percent day. You may check with your child’s school for the early release schedule. HCSD will also be closed Tuesday (September 15) and Wednesday (September 16). This applies to both traditional and virtual students.

Pass Christian released its own remark via social media saying, “We will continue to keep our families informed about school schedules and operations via mass call outs, social media, website, and local news outlets. Please stay safe and take all necessary precautions to protect you and your family during the storm. We have been monitoring weather conditions this morning, and our low-lying areas are beginning to take on water. Out of an abundance of caution, we will use our early release schedule today. Elementary: 12:00 pm; Middle School: 12:20 pm; and High School: 12:35 pm. School buildings will be closed tomorrow, Tuesday, September 15, 2020, and possibly Wednesday. As conditions allow, students will participate in distance learning activities provided by their teachers via Canvas.

Sally should make landfall somewhere on the Mississippi Gulf Coast either Tuesday night or Wednesday morning. The threat is the potential severe rainfall threat of up to 12 inches, which will cause severe flooding.

