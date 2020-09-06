by Joseph W. Gex II

The St. Stanislaus Rock-a-chaws beat the St. Martin Yellow Jackets 21-16 ‘between the walls’ Friday night.

The Rocks (1-0) spotted St. Martin 10 points before they scored 21 straight to take the lead late in the third quarter.

SSC scored with one minute left in the first half on a Gage Peterson one-yard run to take momentum into halftime.

.

Peterson hit Connor Ladner with a 41-yard scoring aerial on the opening drive of the second half. Gene Hoffman kicked the PAT to make the lead 14-10.

The duo hooked up again on the next drive for a five-yard scoring strike with 1:13 left in the third quarter. Hoffman converted on the PAT to make the score 21-10.

St. Martin scored on a 17-yard fumble return with 6:22 left in the game to cut the lead to 21-16.

The Rocks will play a home game at PRCC against West Marion High School next Friday evening.

