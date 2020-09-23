by Hunter Dawkins

At last Tuesday’s Long Beach Board of Aldermen meeting, a special election was set for Ward 3 following the resignation of Alderman Kelly Griffin. The voting precinct for this position would be at the University of Southern Mississippi-Gulf Park campus in the Hardy Hall Ballroom on October 13.

The qualifying deadline has been listed for the last two weeks in the print edition of The Gazebo Gazette. Former Long Beach School Board Member; Angie Johnson, is the only candidate to have filled out. Any other individuals interested have until 5pm today.

In other actions, the board of aldermen approved a renewal to the city insurance coverage after the recommendation by the Long Beach Insurance Advisor; Tom Sawyer. With deliberation about property increase and a raise in marine operations, Sawyer compared these current rates to the city’s coverage five years ago.

Chief Financial Officer and Deputy City Clerk Kini Gonsoulin expressed that the coverage was within the budget, although there would be a 20% increase from last year. Sawyer finished by stating that he wasn’t sure about next fiscal year, but there would about a 15% increase in property insurance this year.

Over $108 thousand dollars was awarded to the city by the United States Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service for Trautman Bayou on Magnolia Drive to help debris removal in creeks of disaster recovery.

Finally, a contract between the “Friendly City” and the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) for the Senior Citizens Bus, which was recently awarded unanimously approved.

Beginning the meeting, a residential property on Pineville Road was given a public hearing. Due to there being no representative and the property pictures displaying rubbish and debris, the board of aldermen adjudicated this property and issued a resolution expressing the property constituted for a menace to public health and safety.

A plan to condemn this property could be brought forth in the next meeting, which is scheduled for October 5 at 5pm in Long Beach City Hall.

Like this: Like Loading...