by Hunter Dawkins

Following the Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves’ press conference Sunday afternoon declaring a state of emergency with the preparation of Tropical Storm Sally, the school districts across the Gulf Coast made arrangements for the upcoming school week.

The Harrison County School District released the statement: “Harrison County School District Schools will be open Monday. School Officials will be closely monitoring Tropical Storm Sally and consulting with Harrison County Emergency Management Agency officials. If any decision is made regarding school schedules and operations for Tuesday and Wednesday we will immediately communicate that information to our families via mass notifications, HCSD Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, website, and local news outlets. Please take all necessary precautions and stay tuned for updates.”

Additionally, the Pass Christian School District followed similar expectations, as their announcement said: “In consultation with the Harrison County EMA services team, the Pass Christian School District will have school tomorrow, Monday, September 14, 2020, as scheduled. All after school activities are being canceled for Monday. We will watch the weather throughout the night and day tomorrow and make any needed adjustments to this announcement. As with any severe weather decision, parents should take all precautions to protect life and property. Please stay close to our social media, district webpage, and phones in the event closures are needed.”

Under different measures, the Long Beach School District chose a separate approach declaring that schools “will be closed Monday and Tuesday due to the possibility of severe weather with hurricane force wind and significant rainfall. Please monitor the school district website for all updates.”

Additionally, the Coast Episcopal School of Long Beach reported, “Due to the threat of inclement weather, Coast Episcopal School in Long Beach will be closed on Monday, September 14th. We will monitor weather conditions and make a decision regarding Tuesday, September 15th tomorrow as more information becomes available.”

St. Stanislaus College Prep of Bay St. Louis will cancel all classes (in-person and distance learning) and activities Monday, Septembers 14, 2020. Dormitory operations will continue as normal. The school will closely monitor the storm and a decision regarding classes and activities for Tuesday, September 15, 2020, will be made Monday afternoon.

The Tropical Storm Sally is expected to hit landfall Monday evening and Tuesday morning.

(Governor Picture: WTOK-TV)

