The Rotary Club of Pass Christian will hold Paddle the Bay as its 2020 fundraiser on Saturday, September 19, 2020 from 8am to 2 pm at Henderson Point Park in Harrison County near the base of the Bay Bridge in Pass Christian.

This will be the club’s only fundraiser for 2020 and will help support the rotary’s many good works in the local community and beyond.

Come join this year’s event, which will feature food, music and silent auction.

Participants can paddle around Mallini Bayou or across the Bay in kayaks, canoes or paddle-boards.

The club will have buoys and spotter boats along the route between the Highway 90 and railroad bridges. Patrons can launch either at Henderson Point Park or the boat launch.

Each person participating will get monetary sponsors to compete in the paddle. Suggested minimum donation is $50.

The top three participants with the most money donated will win the golden, silver, or bronze paddles which come with prizes.

